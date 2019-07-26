Gavdos mayor puts an end to beach glamping venture

The mayor of the southernmost Greek island of Gavdos said Thursday that it has put an end to a business venture by a woman from Hania on Crete who had set up seven tents on beaches and rented them out to tourists via online platforms.

“A businesswoman from Hania came here in April and set up seven luxury tents in prime spots on the island with good shade and rented them out on platforms like Airbnb,” said Mayor Gely Kallinikou, who added that local authorities were informed about the venture a few days ago by locals and tourists.

“No one has the right to profit by occupying a public space like our beaches and we will not allow such phenomena on our island.”

Gavdos is a popular destination for free camping, which Kallinikou calls a “tourism model.”

“We all have the right of free access to the forest and the beach as long as we respect some fundamental rules,” she said.