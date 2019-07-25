ATHEX: Index edges ever closer to 900-pt mark

Greek stocks held on to most of their early gains to see the benchmark at Athinon Avenue move even closer to the 900-point mark on Thursday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 885.99 points, adding 1.33 percent to Wednesday’s 874.34 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.59 percent to end at 2,191.84 points, while mid-caps contracted 0.59 percent.

The banks index augmented 2.38 percent, as National jumped 3.45 percent, Eurobank climbed 2.60 percent, Piraeus advanced 2.19 percent and Alpha rose 1.62 percent. Fourlis soared 6.30 percent and PPC gave up 2.13 percent.

In total 68 stocks grew, 45 shrank and 31 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 75.6 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 62.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 1.02 percent to close at 70.56 points.