US, Greek military officials meet to discuss cooperation

Hellenic Air Force file photo

US European Commands chief General Tod D. Wolters has met with the head of Greece's National Defense General Staff, Christos Christodoulou, to discuss ongoing bilateral defense activities between the two nations, USEUCOM has reported.

The two leaders reportedly addressed a broad range of issues, including the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement, US activity at Souda Bay on Crete and the two allies' continued commitment to a strong defense relationship through joint exercises and training.

“General Wolters thanked Greece for its strong commitment to regional security in the southeast Mediterranean region and hosting US forces in Greece,” USEUCOM reported.

The meeting comes after US Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey Pyatt told Kathimerini in an interview that Athens and Washington are also committed to deepening their defense relationship.

“The tempo of our military engagement today is higher than it has been in decades, whether it’s the strong partnership at Souda Bay, the important operations of our MQ9s in Larissa, the pace of military exercises, the new rotations through Alexandroupoli and through Thessaloniki and Volos, the rotational combat aviation brigades operating out of Stefanovikio, and we have a commitment on the part of both of our governments to making that exercise series, that rotation series, even bigger and more substantial for the next season,” he said.