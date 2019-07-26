Migration commissioner in Athens to meet with gov't officials

The European Union's commissioner for migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, is in Athens on Friday, where he will be meeting with government officials to discuss migration management and policy.

Avramopoulos, whose tenure in Brussels ends this fall, will be meeting with the ministers of Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias and Shipping and Island Policy Yiannis Plakiotakis.

Items of discussions between the officials will include cross-border cooperation on migration, border management and operational support for European border agency Frontex.

Commissioner Avramopoulos will then visit the Frontex operations center in Athens, the ANA-MPA news agency reported.