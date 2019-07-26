Greek, Cypriot, Israeli officials meet in Washington to discuss 3+1 partnership

Officials from Greece, Cyprus and Israel met in Washington on Thursday to discuss economic engagement as part of an ongoing US-backed regional cooperation initiative dubbed 3+1.

Thursday's session comes in the wake of a March 20 summit between the Republic of Cyprus, Greece, and Israel, with the participation of the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Thursday's meeting in Washington was hosted by Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Manisha Singh, who met with Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, Greek Charge d’Affaires Theodoros Bizakis and Deputy Head of Mission of Israel to the United States Benjamin Krasna.

“The officials discussed economic tools to address shared economic and economic-related national security issues,” the US State Department said in a statement.

“The officials committed to maintain lines of communication between the United States and the trilateral mechanism parties on these and other economic-related issues, and to explore the potential for expanded collaboration,” it added.