Greece under enhanced surveillance for another six months

The European Commission on Friday announced a decision to extend for an additional six months the enhanced surveillance mechanism agreed with Greece following the country's bailout exit last summer.

The extension, it said in an announcement, is “a normal and expected process that serves to ensure continued support for the completion, delivery and implementation of reforms agreed under Greece's stability support program.”

The Commission also announced the departure of Declan Costello as its mission chief for Greece, adding that it is a position that will not be filled again.

The next Enhanced Surveillance report for Greece will be published in the fall, the Commission confirmed.