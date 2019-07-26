Varosha in the spotlight

The Cypriot government closely follows developments and the Turkish Cypriot side’s actions with regard to the closed off area of Turkish occupied Famagusta, known as Varosha, a government source has told CNA, noting that representations have been made where they ought to be made.



The same source has told CNA that Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades will raise the matter during an informal meeting he is set to have with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci.



On Thursday, a team of experts entered Varosha for the first time together with so-called “foreign minister” Kudret Ozersay.



Τhe UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted resolution 2483 renewing for another six months, until January 31, 2020, the mandate of the United Nations Peacekeeping Operation in Cyprus.



The resolution “recalls the special status of Varosha as set out in relevant resolutions.”



Varosha is the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, often described as “ghost town.” UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN.



Efforts over the years for the legitimate citizens of Famagusta to return to the city have met with the refusal of the Turkish side, despite numerous decisions and resolutions by the UN, EU and other international institutions. [Kathimerini Cyprus]