Tale of Us | Athens | July 28 

Italian techno duo Tale of Us are making their eighth visit to Greek shores and will be performing on the Athens Riviera on Sunday, July 28. Composed of Carmine Conte and Matteo Milleri, Tale of Us was listed among the top 100 alternative DJs by DJ Mag last year. Conte and Milleri will be joined by Milan-based DJ duo Hunter/Game as well as electronica acts Hill of Vision and Voices of Valley. The concert, presented by PIXI, will begin at 10 p.m. Pre-sale tickets cost 20 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. Tickets will cost 30 euros at the door.



Island Club & Restaurant, 27th km of Athens-Sounio Avenue, Limanakia, Vouliagmeni, tel 210.965.356