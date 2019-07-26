Unite with Tomorrowland | Athens | July 27

Born out of Belgium, Tomorrowland is among the largest electronic music festivals in the world. This year, the organization’s Unite with Tomorrowland events in other countries, which serve as a satellite link to the main event in Belgium, will include Greece. Dutch DJs Armin van Buuren and Nicky Romero and Greece’s CJ Jeff and Junior Pappa are among the artists who will be manning the decks at the Athens installation, which will take place at the Olympic Fencing Center. Festival-goers can also enjoy the stylings of EDM superstars David Guetta and Vini Vici, which will be live-streamed from Belgium. Tickets start from 45 euros and can be purchased at www.viva.gr. For lineup details, visit www.tomorrowland.com.



