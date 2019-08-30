Callas Gala | Athens | September 2

The Herod Atticus Theater will be hosting an opera gala on Monday, September 2, to help raise funds for the Maria Callas Academy Society, which hopes to purchase the building at 61 Patission Street in downtown Athens, where the Greek opera legend spent a part of her formative years from 1937 to 1945, and turn it into its headquarters. The concert will feature the ERT National Symphony Orchestra, soprano Alexia Voulgaridou and baritone Tassis Christoyannis under the baton of George Petrou. Tickets for the show can be purchased at Ticket Services (39 Panepistimiou, Pezmazoglou Arcade, tel 210.723.4567, www.ticketservices.gr) and Public stores (tickets.public.gr). The performance starts at 9 p.m.



Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807