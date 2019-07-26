Police net illegal cannabis farmers near Larissa
Online
A gang of illegal cannabis cultivators was unraveled by police near the town of Larissa in central Greece on Friday.
A gang of illegal cannabis cultivators was unraveled by police near the town of Larissa in central Greece on Friday.
Two people, aged 48 and 47, were arrested and charged with forming a gang and violating drugs and gun laws.
Police, who are also looking for two other people, seized 1,491 trees of up to 2.5 meters in height, a rifle and three knives, among other items.