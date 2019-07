Cyprus extends remand of seven Israelis for alleged rape, five freed

A court in Cyprus on Friday detained seven Israeli youths for further questioning in connection with a group rape alleged by a British tourist on the island.



A total of 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order last week after a 19-year-old woman said she had been assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa.



Cypriot authorities released five of them late on Thursday.



A magistrate ordered the remaining seven be held for another six days for questioning, a police spokeswoman said.



Israeli media have quoted parents of the youths denying the allegations. [Reuters]