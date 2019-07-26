NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Cyprus extends remand of seven Israelis for alleged rape, five freed

TAGS: Cyprus, Justice

A court in Cyprus on Friday detained seven Israeli youths for further questioning in connection with a group rape alleged by a British tourist on the island.

A total of 12 individuals had initially been detained on a court order last week after a 19-year-old woman said she had been assaulted in a hotel room in the resort of Ayia Napa.

Cypriot authorities released five of them late on Thursday.

A magistrate ordered the remaining seven be held for another six days for questioning, a police spokeswoman said.

Israeli media have quoted parents of the youths denying the allegations. [Reuters]

