Sea drownings are a scourge for Greece, according to statistics. Figures indicate that this country has one of the highest occurrences of drowning deaths in the European Union, but also on a global scale. In 2018, more people died here as a result of drowning than in Italy which has six times Greece’s population.



There are many reasons for the high drowning rates, the most fundamental being that the country lacks a proper swimming education program and swim culture. Until these are in place, authorities must at least make sure that safety regulations are respected by everyone.