ATHEX: Fourth day of index growth

The Greek bourse appears to be betting on an imminent credit rating upgrade, with Fitch and Moody’s expected to deliver their verdicts next month. As the benchmark headed higher for a fourth day in a row, on Friday it recorded respectable gains for the week, having risen by over 45 percent since the start of the year.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 890.70 points, adding 0.53 percent to Thursday’s 885.99 points. On a weekly basis it advanced 2.64 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.61 percent to end at 2,205.19 points and the banks index grew 0.96 percent. Piraeus Port Authority collected 2.55 percent, National Bank rose 2.83 percent, OPAP earned 2.28 percent and Mytilineos advanced 2.10 percent, as Cenergy Holdings conceded 1.79 percent and was down 1.39 percent.

In total 60 stocks reported gains, 51 suffered losses and 25 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 63.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s 75.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 0.58 percent to close at 70.15 points.