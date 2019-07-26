A year after Mati, clear-up of burned branches, dead wood

A long-delayed clear-up of burned branches and dead wood left behind by last year’s catastrophic wildfires in Mati, eastern Attica finally began on Friday.

Units from Greek contractors GEK Terna, Ellaktor, Metka and Avax dispatched trucks to haul away the wood from a plot of land next to Marathonas Avenue, Deputy Minister to the Prime Minister Akis Skertsos announced on Friday.

Cement companies Titan, Lafarge and Halyps are to take delivery of the material and process it, he added. Officials expect that it will take between 30 and 45 days to clear the area.

Residents of eastern Attica, where more than 100 people perished last summer, have long been calling for a purging of the dead wood, describing it as “a powder keg.”

Once the wood has been cleared away, the plan is to strip buildings of toxic asbestos and demolish those that suffered irreparable damage in the fire.