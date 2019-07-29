‘Turkey is an important player in the region and it cannot be ignored,’ Ben-Abba says. ‘We will somehow have to work out a scheme whereby we collaborate.’

Following a five-year stint in Athens, Israeli Ambassador Irit Ben-Abba returns home leaving bilateral relations at an unprecedented level. In this interview with Kathimerini ahead of her return to Jerusalem, from where she plans to keep monitoring developments “from not so far away,” Ben-Abba expresses her attachment to Greece and its people.

Abba says she is fascinated by people’s pride in their culture and heritage while underlining the substantial efforts over the previous years to fight anti-Semitism.



While hailing trilateral cooperation with the US, the Israeli envoy holds that it should in the long term include Turkey, although she does express reservations about the country’s future under the guidance of President Recep Tayyip Erodgan.



How do you feel after five years in Athens that the Greek-Israeli relationship has moved up to this level that is probably unprecedented?



I feel very sad I have to leave. I like the place, I like the people, and I think our relations have really reached a very interesting stage. On one hand, I feel that I’m leaving when we are in the middle of climbing. I hope this is not the peak; we still have a long way to go. So in that sense I am satisfied we have reached that level, but I am also sorry I am leaving when we still have to do a lot of work in order to be at a higher level in our relations. I truly believe we have come a long way since 2010. We started with the government of PASOK, when George Papandreou was prime minister, so this was the beginning of trying to get closer to each other. Then we institutionalized things under [Antonis] Samaras’ government; it was the first government meeting in 2013. With SYRIZA, we made a very quick and very important and very positive move in five years. We institutionalized not only our bilateral relations – we made them much stronger and much larger in scope – but also we started the trilateral and, in the end, the 3+1. And now I think it’s about time we made “the great leap forward,” as I call it. We need to accelerate on all fronts. We will have to wait a little bit until after the elections in Israel when we have a new government to restart the trilateral process. There’s a new government in Greece and it would be very appropriate if the two new governments met. And also the trilateral. We have to do this in the very first month of the new governments in Israel and in Greece and, of course, Cyprus. And the 3+1, which started in March. It’s a very interesting process. We are now on the verge of sharing some thoughts and ideas of how to work this out because it’s the trilateral plus one and we definitely don’t want the trilateral to be jeopardized by the 3+1 so we have to find all those areas that there will be sort of an added value to the US participation. We’re talking about a huge superpower with three very small countries, and how do we match this sizewise, even? This is a challenge. But there are some very interesting ideas that are being floated in papers now, not only in the air, and I’m quite sure that in the next few days we will clarify things. The idea is to compose working groups on various topics that there is an interest among all the parties to collaborate in where there can be an added value to the participation of the Americans. So we are talking about various topics and we have to sit down and put it in such a way that there is a good framework. So this will definitely be the scenario for the next government here in Greece, and I’m very satisfied to hear from everyone that we meet, from the new prime minister down, that relations with Israel are very, very important to this government as well. I heard what Foreign Minister [Nikos] Dendias was saying in Parliament about the trilateral, and also relations with Israel. He mentioned relations with Israel in particular, that’s been very strategic to Greece, so these are very encouraging signs.

Do you believe the two sides can strengthen cooperation in terms of people-to-people ties, cultural exchanges, academic cooperation and the digital economy?



People-to-people to my mind is not less important than government-to-government and politicians-to-politicians. Because when you do it only at the top and not at the base, at the bottom, it’s a bottom-up approach sometimes, then you end up losing the public in both countries. And I can tell you, Thessaloniki, which draws around 700,000 Israelis to Greece every year as tourists, and they come here all year round, not only in the summer. They like coming to Greece, not only because it’s very close but also because it’s a very cultural country. There’s a lot of interesting things to see, history, archaeology, nature. We would very much like to see more Greek tourists going to Israel despite the fact that we have already seen a major increase. And, of course, Thessaloniki has become a very important place for Israelis to visit. Because of the history, they all come to Thessaloniki to learn about the history of the Jewish community that was a very important community not only in Greece but in the whole region. Tourism is very important too to bridge between people and to learn more about each other. Cultural exchanges are crucial. In the last two years we had more than 200 cultural events in Greece. And what we would like to see more of are exchanges of youngsters, students and high school students between both our countries. I just met one of the general secretaries of the Ministry of Education and we were discussing what we have done over these five years, which is very impressive, in the education of the Holocaust in the schools here, sending Greek teachers to the Yad Vashem Museum for special seminars on how to teach the Holocaust in high schools here and all these exchanges that we have with the Yad Vashem Museum and resource center in Jerusalem on the Holocaust. We’re teaching the Holocaust on understanding why racism and anti-Semitism should not be part of any society around the world. So these are very important things that we have been working on very closely in the last couple of years. What else? Academic exchanges. This is very important as well, and I’m quite sure that with the new minister of education we will see much more with the exchanges between our academic institutions and we can share some of our best practices that we have introduced into our higher education system which are modeled on a lot of countries around the world. And then the world of innovation – you mentioned technology, which is of great interest to us. This is the core business of Israel, let’s say. It’s the engine that drives the whole machine, and we have done quite substantial work with the Greek embassies down here and I’m happy with the results.

Have these exchanges helped improve perceptions in Greece about anti-Semitism? Also, what was your reaction to recent reports regarding new Agriculture Minister Makis Voridis?



I think definitely it starts from the work of the administration in the last couple of years. First and foremost, the law adopted in Parliament here in 2014 that declares anti-Semitic expressions, behavior, etc a criminal offense. So there is a tool by the government to handle these cases, and we already have two cases of people charged here in Greece for anti-Semitism. The legal framework is there, which is crucial and very important. The second very important thing is the total involvement of the administration in criticizing harshly all anti-Semitic incidents. And all governments, but especially the outgoing government, were very, very harsh on this. Whenever there were anti-Semitic incidents, there was an immediate reaction from the government, and various political parties, and this is important, and even the Church of Greece sometimes said something. We would like to see more expressions coming from the Church whenever these anti-Semitic incidents occur here in Greece; the Church is very influential and very important in Greece. And then of course all the work we have been doing with the schools, with the young generation, to introduce to them the whole chapter in the history of the Jews as a whole and the Jewish community of Greece. Now, referring to the case of Mr Voridis, you probably followed his recent statements. These are very encouraging steps. Whatever he said should be read very carefully, and the very fact that he visited the Jewish Museum is also very important. I think it gives a message to the whole of society here that, today, if you want to be a politician – a mainstream politician, not at the edges – in Greece, you cannot be anti-Semitic, you cannot be racist. It shows a maturity, I think, in a way, of the Greek society, of the Greek political system, and we are very satisfied that this thing happened. This chapter is put behind us.





Ben-Gurion dogma and Turkey’s role in the region



We often say that Greece and Israel are two old, stable democracies in the Eastern Mediterranean. But can these two small states do anything to stabilize an area with big neighbors such as Erodgan’s Turkey or issues like the future of Syria and Libya?



I think the main message is that despite the very fact that we are small, we are strong. You know, in today’s world, if you are strong, this is the only way you can survive. The very fact that you are strong by yourself is good, it’s important, and we know this in Israel – yes – that without us being a strong country, we would not be able to survive. When I speak about strength, I mean military strength, but also economic strength. But definitely if you collaborate with other strong countries, this make the effort even more important, of more value. So the main message is that countries that have common values collaborate – this accelerates the strength of our presence in the region, and this is a very strong message, that it’s not strength of military power but it’s strength of countries that want to collaborate to create a better environment for all of us. And this is really working very fine. Secondly, there’s a major topic that is being discussed in the region, which is not only military capabilities, but energy resources. This is a very strong game now in the Eastern Mediterranean. And with Israel, Cyprus and Greece collaborating in the energy world, and also Egypt in a way – you know on Thursday there was the second round of this initiative by Egypt of creating a forum for the countries of the region – this is very important. It’s not only because it creates a sort of friendship and collaboration between countries that want to use smartly and diplomatically the energy resources for their own benefit, but it also sends a message that collaboration in the region brings wealth for the benefit of the people, and I think this is the message that we are trying to show the countries of the region. So if other countries will join, bearing in mind that this is the most important thing that we collaborate on for peaceful purposes, for the benefit of our people – and it’s not a collaboration of trying to threaten anybody else – if other countries understand this and would like to join, of course in the future it would be very beneficial to the whole region.

Like Turkey for example?



Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, hopefully the Palestinians one day, as well. So the message is that countries should collaborate because at the end of the day collaboration brings the added value that you cannot have when you are a loner. We have always been loners in our region, in the Mediterranean, in the Middle East, we were always a loner, very different from other countries surrounding us. And from day one we understood we could not survive without having friends around us, so I’m always referring to our first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, who always said that the circle of countries that Israel should collaborate with, bearing in mind that our immediate neighbors are all hostile to us, are Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Persia at that time. These were the countries that Ben-Gurion perceived as the best friends of Israel, bearing in mind that the others are Muslims and Arabs and they will not collaborate with us. So we hope that one day we will reach this level, and we will collaborate in a friendly manner with these countries.

Going back to the Ben-Gurion dogma, relations between Israel and Turkey are not at their best and, at the same time, Turkey is evidently claiming a new road for itself in the Eastern Mediterranean. Do you think that this could lead to further destabilization or at some point result in a new balance in the region?



It’s very difficult to really know where Turkey is heading. I mean, definitely Turkey of today is different than Turkey of 10 years ago or 20 years ago, and we are all studying – all the countries in the region – we are studying Turkey day after day. I do believe that at the end of the day we and you and all the other partners in the region understand that Turkey is an important player in the region and it cannot be ignored and we will somehow have to work out a scheme whereby we collaborate. Of course if Turkey wants to collaborate with its partners in the region, then we will all collaborate with that country. And I’m quite sure there is no other way we can have this anomaly of relations with a very important country in the region.

If you could choose something from your five years here to keep as a precious or most valuable memory, what would it be?



If I take something from my five years here, the magnitude of history of culture that this land produces and how it influences, despite the very fact that there’s this argument of whether the Greeks of today are the Hellenes of the past. I’m not getting into that, but I think that what impressed me a lot coming from a country that also tries to cultivate our history and tradition in our children from a very young age, so we know who we are, and I think that this fascinated me here, how much people are proud of their past and how much they are proud of their culture and heritage and this is something I am taking with me after five years. And the other thing of course is the people that are so wonderful and the hospitality which has been marvelous. This is something that I will definitely not forget and it made my five years here very memorable, if you wish, because of this warm reception and warm relationship. And the very fact that we feel that we lost so many years where we did not have very good bilateral relations between Israel and Greece and we have to run, a marathon even, to bridge all these gaps of a lot of years that we didn’t have good relations. We are moving fast and I’m very happy to say that this is happening and I’m very happy that this was under my tenure here as ambassador, and I will of course continue looking at Greece from not so far away.





Defense cooperation



Would you say that there is room for closer cooperation in the area of defense between Greece and Israel?



I think we are doing fine. There’s a very extensive program of collaboration that is increasing and increasing every year. We conduct joint exercises, we have done very well in our collaboration between our two countries’ navies and air forces as well as the land forces, so we are quite – we should never be satisfied, there is always room for more, yes – but we have reached a very good level of collaboration between our defense forces and we always aspire for more, of course, but whatever we have achieved until now is very impressive.



