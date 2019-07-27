Cannabis outfit busted near Iraklio

Two foreign nationals, aged 24 and 35, faced drug charges on Saturday after being arrested on Friday night with one-and-a-half kilograms of cannabis in the area of Malevizi, near Iraklio, on Crete.



According to investigators, the two suspects had been keeping the drugs in a large open-air storage area.



During a police raid on the area, one of the suspects tried, unsuccessfully, to dispose of a rucksack containing a kilo and 492 grams of cannabis divided into four packages.



Subsequent raids on the men’s homes turned up more than 1,000 euros in cash, believed to be the proceeds of illicit sales of the drugs.