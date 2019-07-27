One injured in Athens bus-truck crash
A bus and a truck collided in Metamorphosi, a suburb in northern Athens, in the early hours of Saturday, injuring one person.
The crash occurred on the corner of Tatoi and Bizaniou streets for reasons that remained unclear and were being investigated by traffic police.
The local fire service was dispatched the scene of the collision to rescue eight people that were trapped in the vehicles.