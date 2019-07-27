Probe into Skiathos speedboat death

A 64-year-old teacher and amateur spearfisher was fatally injured on Friday after being hit by a speedboat off the coast of Skiathos, authorities said on Saturday as they detained the captain of the boat for questioning.



According to coast guard officers, the 64-year-old, who ran a tuition school on the Sporades island, had been close to the beach and had set up the required buoys which, however, were not spotted by the speedboat driver.



Following the collision, the body of the 64-year-old was taken to the island’s medical center, where doctors discovered he had sustained deep gashes to the head.