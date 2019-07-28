Greece’s partners and creditors have in recent years shown a great capacity for adaptation. Occasionally, this behavior has been coupled with some degree of hypocrisy.



Foreign officials turned a blind eye as the country’s leftist administration began to dismantle significant reforms while engaging in handouts and the hiring of political cronies. Similarly, international officials failed to react in the face of excessive tax rates or the slashing of public investment.



Now, they refuse to take any of the blame for the situation. But if it turns out that SYRIZA has left behind fiscal holes and mines, it will be their fault. And it would be outrageous if they sought to play the victim.