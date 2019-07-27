Golomeev swims to a World Championship silver medal

Kristian Golomeev earned Greece’s second ever World Championship medal in swimming on Saturday, as he finished second at the 50 meters freestyle final at FINA’s event in South Korea.

The Greek champion was joint second with Brazil’s Bruno Fratus, clocking 21.45 seconds, behind American Caeleb Dressel who won gold with a championship record time of 21.04 secs.

“It was a great race; I was ready and wanted it so much, I was focused and I am very happy with my time, as it was just a hundredth of a second shy of my national record,” said Golomeev.

“This is giving me the energy I need to continue for next year too, that is an Olympic year,” added the Greek-Bulgarian swimmer, suggesting he has set his sights on Tokyo 2020.