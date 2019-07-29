NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dozens of migrants hidden in a truck stopped on Greece-North Macedonia border

TAGS: Migration, North Macedonia

Police in North Macedonia say they have detained and plan to deport back to neighboring Greece 79 migrants found hidden in a truck near the two countries' border.

A police statement says the migrants were discovered by a joint border patrol of officers from North Macedonia and Hungary on Sunday on a road near the southern border town of Gevgelija. The truck driver was arrested and the migrants were transferred to a shelter center in Gevgelija ahead of their deportation.

Monday's police statement provided no details on the migrants' nationalities.

Despite a series of border closures in 2016, thousands of migrants who enter Greece illegally from Turkey continue to trek through the Balkans as they seek to reach Europe's prosperous heartland. [AP]

