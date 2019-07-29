NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Turkish jets fly over Greek islets

Four Turkish fighter jets on Monday violated Greek air space over the Aegean, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reports.

The aircraft – two F-16 and two F-4 – reportedly flew at 16,000 feet over the islets of Strongylo, Plaka kai Athropofagoi south of Icaria in the eastern Aegean between 2.42 p.m and 2.44 p.m.

No more information was made available.

