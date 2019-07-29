Molyvos Festival | Lesvos | August 8-19

The scenic town of Molyvos on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos is gearing up host the fifth edition of its International Music Festival, honoring classical music dating from the 17th century to the present. The festival brings together great international young musicians in a celebration of world-class classical music, starting on August 8 with a performance of Hungarian composer Erno Dohnanyi’s Serenade in C major, Op. 10, along with works by Maurice Ravel, Robert Fuchs and Gideon Klein by Elene Meipariani (violin), Johanna Ruppert (viola) and Friedrich Thiele (cello). The concerts will be taking place in various locations around the island, although the abovementioned event will be staged at Kampos on the neighboring island of Chios. For more information, visit www.molyvosfestival.com, email office@molyvosfestival.com or call 210.723.4567.