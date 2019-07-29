Chamber Music | Saronic Islands | July 31 - August 4

The Leondari Ensemble presents the annual Saronic Island Chamber Music Festival, which takes place on Hydra, Spetses and Poros, as well as in Methana and the port town of Galatas from July 31 to August 4. Founded by Greek violinist Jannis Agraniotis and Australian violist Francis Kefford, the Leondari Ensemble comprises musicians from Europe, North America and Australia who perform regularly with many of the world’s most renowned ensembles including the London Symphony Orchestra, the Berlin Philharmonic, the ARC Ensemble, the English Chamber Orchestra and the Vienna Piano Trio. For program details and tickets, visit www.saronicfestival.com.