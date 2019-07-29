Mary Christofides | Poros | To September 8

The Citronne Gallery on the Saronic island of Poros presents an exhibition of works by photographer Mary Christofides, curated by Photography Circle director Platon Rivellis. In this collection of diverse photographs in color and black-and-white, the artist aims to address the gaps between what is there, what we see, what we choose to show and what we remember by tweaking reality with subtle omissions. Opening hours are daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 7 to 11 p.m.



Citronne Gallery, 19 Patriarchou Ioakeim, tel 22980.224.01