From Greece With Love | Athens | To August 1

Gallery Genesis wraps up the season with a fun group show titled “From Greece With Love.” The exhibition comprises works inspired by the notion of the souvenir, be it an object, a scene or a memory, by more than 20 artists in a variety of mediums. Opening hours on Tuesday and Thursday are 11.30 a.m. to 9.30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m.



Gallery Genesis, 35 Haritos, Kolonaki, tel 211.710.0566