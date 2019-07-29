Fire in Itea not threatening homes, authorities say
About 30 firefighters assisted by 14 fire engines, two local government water tankers and two water-dropping aircraft were on Monday trying to contain a wildfire near the seaside town of Itea, northwest of Athens.
Authorities said the fire was posing no threat to residences in the area.
Meanwhile, officials said they had managed to partially contain a fire in Keratea, a small town east of Athens.