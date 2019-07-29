NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Climber, 60, rescued on Mount Olympus

A Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter crew and firefighters on Monday rescued a 60-year-old climber who had slipped on the slopes of Mount Olympus earlier in the day.

A fellow climber reported to the authorities that the climber had fallen into a gorge in the area of Louki after losing his balance.

A team of 10 firefighters pulled the the 60-year-old out of the gorge before he was transferred to a military facility in Litohoro, Pieria, for treatment.

