Climber, 60, rescued on Mount Olympus

A Hellenic Air Force Super Puma helicopter crew and firefighters on Monday rescued a 60-year-old climber who had slipped on the slopes of Mount Olympus earlier in the day.



A fellow climber reported to the authorities that the climber had fallen into a gorge in the area of Louki after losing his balance.



A team of 10 firefighters pulled the the 60-year-old out of the gorge before he was transferred to a military facility in Litohoro, Pieria, for treatment.