Inmate hurt during Chios prison fight

A 38-year-old foreign national was hospitalized on Monday following a brawl with other inmates in a prison on the eastern Aegean island of Chios.



According to police sources, the 38-year-old was set upon by another five prisoners, also foreign nationals, for reasons that are being investigated.



The victim, who was being detained pending trial on charges of drug trafficking, was beaten, stabbed and clubbed, according to police who confiscated three makeshift clubs, a knife and four awls from the cells of the other prisoners.



The five alleged attackers – aged between 25 and 44 – were to face a prosecutor on charges of causing grievous bodily harm.