Mother, daughter hospitalized after speedboat engine explodes

A 37-year-old Serbian woman and her 4-year-old daughter remained in hospital in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, Monday after sustaining light injuries on Sunday when the speedboat they had been traveling in was engulfed in flames after its engine exploded.



The incident occurred in the sea area of Aghios Ioannis in Sithonia, Halkidiki. According to reports the 4-year-old suffered light burns and her mother a broken toe, while they were both kept in hospital as a precaution.



The child’s 7-year-old sister who was also on the boat suffered minor bruises and was released from hospital on Sunday.

