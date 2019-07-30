The government is seeking the greatest possible consensus in Parliament over a provision that it plans to introduce which will change the way crimes are defined and dealt with on university grounds.

More specifically, the government’s top priority is to protect students, staff and academics from physical attacks and to crack down on drug dealing on university campuses.

The law, which was seen by Kathimerini on Tuesday, does not detail the offenses that would justify an intervention by law enforcement on university premises but sets out a broad framework that seeks to protect university buildings.

Government officials are also examining whether the changes being drafted are constitutional, given the objections that have been raised by some academics and students.