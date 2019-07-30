The previous government’s omission to place a cap on pensions shows that the so-called Katrougalos law on social security (named after former labor minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who introduced it) was haphazardly drafted.

This is after all why many of its clauses, so many years after it was passed in Parliament, remain unenforced.

It is also why the Single Social Security Fund (EFKA) continues to be dysfunctional.

Moreover, it is why thousands of claims for state pension remain pending.