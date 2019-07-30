PM says Cyprus can rely on support of Athens and Brussels

Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades address the media during the latter’s visit to the island, his first abroad since being elected. Mitsotakis said Nicosia can rely on Athens’ support, but also on Brussels, if Turkey continues its violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights. He said there is a need for a ‘brave restart’ of Greek-Turkish relations, clarifying that this would take time and trust-building. Tensions escalated over the Aegean on Monday, with two pairs of Turkish jets violating Greek airspace 60 times, leading to five mock dog fights with Greek jets. [Katia Christodoulou/EPA]