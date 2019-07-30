Attiki Odos toll hikes are a matter of political will

The increase in tolls on the capital’s Attiki Odos ringroad appears to be a matter of political will, as the rise announced in June – but prevented by the previous government – was dictated by the operating company’s need to secure the projected capital returns until the expiry of the concession contract in 2024.

Alternatively Attiki Odos would be happy to obtain a two-year extension to the contract, as this would also ensure its capital yields.

For the time being, the new infrastructure minister, Kostas A. Karamanlis has shown no intention of an extension, speaking of a new tender for the road’s management.