Mitsotakis: 'transgressive behavior' against Cyprus will not go unanswered

In an address to Greek soldiers stationed on Cyprus on Tuesday, on the second day of an official visit, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared "any transgressive behavior" against Cyprus would not go unanswered.

"We live in a turbulent time, full of challenges and instability," Mitsotakis said in a speech at the Malounda army camp of the Hellenic Forces in Cyprus (ELDYK).

"Our message is clear, consistent and honest towards all those who question the sovereignty of Greece and Cyprus: 'No transgressive behavior will go unanswered."

"We seek peace and conciliation but we also protect our sovereign rights and we are not alone," the Greek premier added.

"We have all the member states of the EU at our side," he said, adding that, "they have already expressed their support for Cyprus and sent out a message that violation of international law and illegal drilling will come at a cost and will negatively impact EU-Turkish relations."