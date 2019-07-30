Blimp given to Greece to monitor trafficking is tested over Samos

A blimp that the European Union's monitoring agency Frontex has given to Greece to help monitor migrant trafficking across the Aegean was tested on Tuesday.

The blimp, which is to be at the Hellenic Coast Guard's disposal for the next 28 days, is to monitor Greece's sea border with Turkey around the area of Samos on a 24-hour basis.

The 35-meter airship, which is equipped with radar and a thermal camera, can fly as high as 1,000 meters.

