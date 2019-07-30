Stratos Kalafatis | Halkidiki | To September 30

The Municipality of Sithonia and the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET) present photographer Stratos Kalafatis's “Archipelagos” project in its entirety at the Apothiki art space in the village of Nikiti through September 30. In this project, the acclaimed photographer has brought together work from two separate ferry boat expeditions around the islands of the Aegean, one in 2006 – whose results were displayed at the Venice Biennale – and another in February 2018. Bringing the two projects together, Kalafatis aims to underscore the changes that time has brought both to the physical world as well as his own style and attitude as a photographer. Opening hours are daily from 8 p.m. to midnight and admission is free of charge.

Apothiki, 31 Neakitou, Nikiti, Sithonia