Ceremony of Harmony | Athens | August 3

In a three-part musical celebration, orchestras and solo performers will join forces to put on an eclectic concert at the Herod Atticus Theater on Saturday, August 3. German composer Enjott Schneider will join Otto Sauter and the latter’s trumpet ensemble Ten of the Best for the first performance. They will be followed by the China National Symphony Orchestra in popular classical works from around the world. Finally, the Salzburg Children’s Choir, which has consistently been recognized as one of the leading children’s choirs, will close out the show. The cross-cultural concert starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit www.greekfestival.gr.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou, Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807