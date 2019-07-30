Greek, Egyptian FMs urge Turkey to halt aggression

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias (left) shakes hands with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry ahead of their meeting in Athens, Tuesday. Dendias later said the two officials discussed Turkey’s violation of Cyprus’ sovereign rights, stressing that Ankara’s illegal activities “jeopardize regional security.” He thanked Cairo for its “responsible and clear stance” on the issue. Shoukry also urged Turkey to “respect international law and… halt the provocations” in order to protect stability in the Eastern Mediterranean. The Egyptian minister is expected in Nicosia Wednesday. [AP]