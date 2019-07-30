NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Zakynthos jolted by 4.2-magnitude quake

TAGS: Earthquake

The Ionian island of Zakynthos in western Greece was jolted by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake at noon Tuesday.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the tremor struck at a depth of 2 kilometers and its epicenter was 63 kilometers southwest of the main town of Zakynthos.

A 3.1-magnitude aftershock followed shortly after. No injuries or damage were reported.

