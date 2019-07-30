Zakynthos jolted by 4.2-magnitude quake
The Ionian island of Zakynthos in western Greece was jolted by a 4.2-magnitude earthquake at noon Tuesday.
According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the tremor struck at a depth of 2 kilometers and its epicenter was 63 kilometers southwest of the main town of Zakynthos.
A 3.1-magnitude aftershock followed shortly after. No injuries or damage were reported.