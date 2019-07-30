NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Tax bill passed in Greek Parliament

TAGS: Politics, Taxation

Greek lawmakers on Tuesday passed a bill, the first to be tabled by the new conservative government, outlining a series of tax reductions.

The bill secured approval with the votes of center-right New Democracy, leftist SYRIZA, the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance and Greek Solution.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the bill had a “social dimension,” emphasizing that it would ease the tax burden on four million Greek homeowners and urging taxpayers to take advantage of a 120 installment payment scheme.

