Rights of disabled people being flouted, Ombudsman report finds

TAGS: Human Rights

The Greek Ombudsman’s first-ever report on people with disabilities is a scathing condemnation of the country’s failure to ensure that their fundamental rights are being upheld.

Published on Tuesday, the report found that people with disabilities have limited access to public spaces, state services and transportation, particularly buses and trolley buses. They also face discrimination in the workplace, where affirmative action laws are being increasingly flouted, while stricter eligibility rules for disability benefits and pensions have left hundreds of beneficiaries without much-needed assistance.

The report aspires to become an annual review of Greece’s compliance with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD).

