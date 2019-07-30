Korkoneas released from Domokos prison

Epaminondas Korkoneas, a police special guard convicted for the deadly shooting in December 2008 of teenager Alexis Grigoropoulos in the downtown Athens district of Exarchia, was on Tuesday released from the high-security prison in Domokos, near Lamia in central Greece.



Korkoneas’ release came after a court in Lamia on Monday reduced his term from life to 13 years. He had already served 11 year of his life sentence in addition to the time he spent in prison pending his initial trial and conviction. The ruling was issued on the basis of the new legal code which came into effect on July 1.



Korkoneas shot Grigoropoulos during a verbal altercation with the 15-year-old and a group of his friends as they were hanging out in the popular Athens neighborhood.



Grigoropoulos’ death sparked days of street riots and vandalism in Athens.