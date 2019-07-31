New provisions on university asylum published by Education Ministry

Law enforcement and other authorities will be able to enter university grounds to respond to complaints from members of the academic community or other citizens under a new provision abolishing the so-called university asylum law.



Published by the Education Ministry Tuesday and slated to be tabled in Parliament on Friday, the new legislation aims to protect academic freedoms and stamp out on-campus crime. It does away with a provision introduced by the previous SYRIZA administration, which forbade police from entering university grounds unless they were granted permission to do so by the council of rectors in order to respond to a felony or a crime against human life.



Meanwhile, student unions at Athens University announced that a rally will take place tomorrow to protest the legislation, which critics say curbs freedom of expression at the country’s universities.