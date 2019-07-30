ATHEX: Local stock market drop trimmed at end of trade

Greek stocks regained some of the ground lost during Tuesday’s trade in the closing auctions. The benchmark’s northbound streak was halted after five sessions, while the banks index retained its growth course – but only just.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 889.81 points, shedding 0.58 percent from Monday’s 895.04 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.45 percent to end at 2,209.80 points.

The banks index earned 0.08 percent, as Piraeus climbed 0.42 percent, Alpha grew 0.29 percent and National added 0.27 percent. Eurobank slipped 0.46 percent.

Cenergy Holdings dropped 2.72 percent, Public Power Corporation conceded 2.57 percent and Motor Oil parted with 2.29 percent, while ADMIE Holdings secured 2.05 percent.

In total 44 stocks posted gains, 67 took losses and 22 stayed put.

Turnover amounted to 76.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 52.4 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange fell 1.58 percent to close at 69.09 points.