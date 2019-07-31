The improvement of Greece’s financial indicators to levels not seen since before the financial crisis appears to be leading to the fulfillment of the high expectations cultivated by Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ New Democracy party before it rose to power.



The reason for this is his administration’s positive outlook as regards investments and entrepreneurship.



The improved climate, however, should in no way lead to complacency on the part of the government. On the contrary it must oblige the administration to proceed at an even faster pace and implement its policy more decisively.