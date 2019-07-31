NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Crete hit by 5.2-magnitude earthquake

TAGS: Earthquake

The Greek island of Crete was on Wednesday struck by a 5.2-magnitude earthquake.

The tremor hit at 7.39 a.m. 23km northwest of the island’s capital Iraklio and at a depth of 66.1km, according to revised data from the  Athens Institute of Geodynamics.

Reports said the quake was felt across Crete, a popular holiday destination, and other south Aegean islands.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

