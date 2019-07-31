Acropolis lift back in operation
A platform lift for disabled persons at the Acropolis Hill is available to the public following repair work, Greece’s Ministry of Culture said Wednesday.
Installed in 2004 as part of an effort to make Athens more accessible during the Olympics and Paralympics, the cage-like elevator has become increasingly prone to failure.
Officials this week said the aim is a new system will be installed in the near future.