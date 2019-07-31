NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkey says determined to protect ‘interests’ in East Med

TAGS: Turkey, Defense

Turkey is determined to protect its interests in Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean, the country’s National Security Council has said.

During a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan late Tuesday, the council affirmed Ankara’s intention to protect the rights and interests of Turkish and Turkish-Cypriot citizens in the Eastern Mediterranean under what it said are the provisions of international law.

Turkey abides by its commitments and obligations under international law and expects the same sensitivity from its allies, the council said.

On Tuesday, Athens accused Ankara of undermining security in the region by drilling for oil and gas around Cyprus.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 